Fakhar Imam urges youth to improve skills in Hi-Tech for rapid progress

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday stressed youth to improve skills in Hi-Tech as it was vital to put country on way leading to matchless progress within shortest span of time.

Fakhar said that the youngsters ranging from 18 to 25 year old were earning huge amounts by dint of Hi-Tech. Hi-Tech is fast emerging business for speedy progress, he mentioned.

A good number of youngsters in developed countries became owner of billions of dollars by the dint of Hi-Tech.

Minister said, The youth should acquire basic skills and then improve it further to achieve excellence at global level.

He maintained that Bill Gates made tremendous progress by technology. In Pakistan, nearly 19 % people are below poverty level and they could be lifted by promoting skilled base knowledge.

Fakhar Imam focused on promotion of quality education only. He recalled that over 2 million Chinese youth acquired high quality education from America and then served in their own country. The nations who focused on quality education excelled in all fields, said Fakhar.

There was a time when 90 percent Chinese were spending lives below poverty level. However, after focusing on quality education, China abolished poverty from the country

.

Syed Fakhar Imam urged upon students to follow and learn from life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quaid-e-Azam, by dint of hard-work, was included in list of top 10 lawyers. He earned huge amounts and donated his property to Ali Garh University, Sindh Madrasstual Islam and Islamia College Peshawar.

How Pakistan could steer out of crises, Syed Fakhar Imam maintained that the country could only made rapid progress by promoting skilled society. Knowledge oriented education and its applications especially in field of agriculture, commerce, trade and industry was of very much important, he remarked.—APP