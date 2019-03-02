Fakhar Imam elected Kashmir Committee Chairman

Islamabad

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Syed Fakhar Imam has been unanimously elected Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir.

A meeting for election of the Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir was held at the Parliament House, Islamabad, on Friday.

The Special Secretary, National Assembly Secretariat, welcomed the members and apprised them of the agenda and procedure for election of the Chairman. Later on, the proceeding of the election of the Chairman was started during which MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar proposed the name of MNA Syed Fakhar Imam which was seconded by MNA Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa. Accordingly, MNA/Member Syed Fakhar Imam was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir.—INP

