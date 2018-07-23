Fakhar becomes fastest player to score 1000 runs

Bulawayo

Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the fastest batsman to score 1000 runs in one-day international (ODI) history.

Zaman achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in the fifth and final ODI when he took the field, needing just 20 runs to achieve the milestone

The opening batsman reached the milestone in just 18 innings, breaking the record of 21 innings first set by the legendary Sir Viv Richards in 1980 and since equalled by Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Quinton de Kock and, most recently, Babar Azam.

Zaman also broke the record of most runs by a batsman in a five-match ODI series breaking Zimbabwe’s Hamilton Masakadza’s record of 467 runs.—Agencies

