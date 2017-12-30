Fake religious leaders

Different governments, keeping their political interests in mind, treat the so-called self-styled godmen in the country with kid gloves. For example, Ram Vriksha Yadav, Asaram Bapu, Sant Rampal and now Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, just to name a few. The common thread among these leaders is blind faith of their devotees, which if challenged, often culminate in violent outcomes as seen in Haryana’s Panchkula District recently, where frenzied followers of the said ‘godman’ ran amok setting fire and destroying vast amount of properties, both private and government. Around 35 people lost their lives and around 300 people were injured following the Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s conviction in the 1992 rape case.

It is a crying shame that such fraud religious godman exploit the simpletons of the society and make them their followers. The devotees’ naiveté towards the godman’s heinous designs make them explicitly ignorant about it. Such fake religious figures must be punished with iron hands and brought to book with the harshest punishment in order to avert recurrence of the same. Nobody should be above the law, no matter what caste or community he belongs to.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

