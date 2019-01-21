Fake Peer accused of caging, raping woman

Shujabad

A fake peer baba has been accused of allegedly caging and raping woman for two years. As per the initial reports, woman anyhow succeeded to escape from peer baba’s grasp and arrived at a police station nearby. From where, the 25 year old victim was taken into Police custody.

Woman told police that the Peer baba signed fake Nikkah with her forcefully and held her hostage for two years, raping her throughout those years. Police has arrested brother and son after raiding the place indicated by the woman. Fake Peer Baba somehow managed to escape, according to the police.—INP

