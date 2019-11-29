‘Fake parliament’ not fit for sensitive legislation: Maulana Fazl

Observer Report

Karachi

A day after the Supreme Court directed the government to bring necessary legislation to determine the tenure of army chief, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said the “fake parliament”, which he claimed had come into being through massive rigging in last year’s elections, cannot carry out sensitive legislation.

Addressing a protest rally in front of Election Commission of Pakistan office here, Maulana Fazl said the top military leadership of the country was dragged and demeaned in the courts due to incompetence of the incumbent rulers. “They [the government] are not only illegal but also don’t have capability to take legal action,” he remarked.

The JUI-F chief said the current rulers cannot be allowed to remain at the helm for stealing the public mandate. “This fake parliament can’t bring sensitive legislation.”

Maulana Fazl said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was running away from its own accountability in the foreign funding case, being heard by the ECP. He advised the national election watchdog to satisfy the masses and take the case to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

He also lashed out at the federal government over the country’s crippling economy. “Those promised 10 million jobs are shutting down 400 departments. The have made tens of thousands lose their livelihood and claim tomatoes and beans are available to masses for Rs17 and Rs5 per kg respectively.”

The cleric, who led a massive anti-government march dubbed as ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad earlier this month, said the movement would continue until the government was ousted and fresh polls were announced.

“It is time to force the government taste its own medicine … public resolve will end the illegitimate government. All it needs is just one more push.”