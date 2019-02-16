Fake news & social media

Almost a quarter of the world’s population is now using social media. Because social networks feed off interactions among people, they become more powerful as they grow. Social media is now a new platform to discuss and debate about public issues. The prevalence of social media in politics has made elected officials and candidates for public office more accountable and accessible to people.

News is coming on digital devices, and public figures also using social media to pitch their policies. Electronic media also use their social media to circulate news. While social media activism brings an increased awareness about societal issues, questions remain as to whether this awareness is translating into real change.

Social media fake news can influence from numerous direction at once. Fake news on Social Media undermines trust in all forms of media. And this is a new age challenge for a public figure, political parties and Government. Now approximately all political parties, governments and its different ministries are having their own Social Media departments. To prevent Social Media from fake news, all social media departments should be under a professional Journalist or Editor. This Editor and Journalist will scrutinize social media post. Government is also suffering from this issue and they have started filtering fake news, however, only Government cannot do it single handed. It is duty of all of us to take notice of the issue.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp