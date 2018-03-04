Fake NAB officer apprehended

The National Accountability Bureau arrested a private person Shahzad Yousuf resident of Sahiwal in impersonation who was pretending himself as NAB officer. He was looting people by posing himself as an officer of NAB, says a statement issued here.

The swindler has been arrested on the directions of Chairman NAB Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal. During custody, Shahzad has confessed his crime for looting the people and expressed his willingness to return all money looted from poor people.—APP

