The production and supply of counterfeit medicines have become a challenge for Pakistan. The quality of medicines is not good which causes serious public health problems. There are reports that many pharmaceutical companies are producing and supplying substandard and fake medicines particularly in rural areas of the country. Reportedly, the hospitals continue to purchase fake and substandard medicines from unregistered pharmaceutical companies. Due to unavailability of original and effective medicines in hospitals, the lives of poor patients are at a great risk. Further, the misconception has been created among the people that the more expensive drugs will be more effective. This {mis-}conception has further helped in profit margin of those elements that are producing counterfeit medicines. Here, the doctors cannot exclude themselves because they take many favours from pharmaceuticals for prescribing their medicines to patients, meaning thereby that they are also involved in this illegal business. Many of the patients don not have awareness about the quality of medicines and totally rely on doctors. However, in 2012, the Government of Pakistan established Drug Regulatory Authority after death of around 100 patients after consuming a substandard cardiology medicine provided to patients at one of the health institutions in Lahore. But the Authority has not yet shown any tangible results because many unregistered pharmaceuticals still exit in the country. Some reports suggest that drug inspectors are (covertly) allowing the fake and expired medicines because they are given “Monthly” from pharmaceutical companies and medical stores. The people of Pakistan expect from the PTI Government to tackle this issue before this cancer become more devastating. The DRAP should increase coordination with provincial health departments to eliminate the counterfeit medicines from the country and also take steps to ensure availability and accessibility of medicines for patients.

SHAMS HUSAAIN FAROOQI

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp