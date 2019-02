Multan

Another fake doctor was arrested from Nishtar Hospital Multan on Sunday after which the number of quacks apprehended from the hospital during last one month has reached to seven. According to details, a quack identified as Javed who pretended to be neurosurgeon was arrested from Nishtar Hospital.

In the preliminary investigation, the detainee revealed that he is serving with a retired neurosurgeon of the said hospital who was currently.—INP

