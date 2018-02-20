Fake degrees case; Axact CEO, wife appear in court

Karachi

Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh and his wife have appeared before the additional district and sessions judge (South) after the two’s production orders were issued earlier in the day owing to their no-show in the fake degrees case. As the hearing of the case went under way on Monday, the accused failed to appear in court despite a summons.

Judge Sarah Junejo directed the authorities to ensure the suspects’ presence and adjourned the proceedings for a brief period. Later, as Shaikh appeared with his wife, his security staff manhandled media persons on their way to the courtroom. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has lodged the case against Shaikh, will now present its witness in court, where the in-camera hearing is taking place.

The chief executive and senior officials of Axact, which claims to be the “world’s largest IT company” but operates hundreds of fake online universities, were arrested on charges of fraud in May 2015 after an expose` in The New York Times. At present, of the total four cases registered against Axact, the accused have been acquitted in two — one in Islamabad and another in Karachi — while one is under way in Karachi and the last, in Peshawar, is yet to start.

Moreover, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned Shaikh and the other accused on February 21 with regards to the FIA’s appeal against the suspects’ acquittal by a lower court. The orders came on Feb 15 as the SHC, on the Supreme Court’s orders, began hearing FIA’s appeal against the acquittal of suspects in the money laundering case by a district court in August 2016.—INP