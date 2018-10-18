Fake degree: SC disqualifies PML N, MPA Zia-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme court has disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Zia-ur-Rehman for contesting elections with a fake degree.

A bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case pertaining to the PML-N leader’s fake degree.

During the hearing, the chief justice questioned Reham about his qualification, on which he replied: “I have studied Hadith and Fiqah.”

Justice Saqib then directed Rehman to read out any five Hadith in Arabic and a confused MPA failed to recall and read out a single Hadith.

He also could not respond appropriately to a query regarding the duration of his religious education.

The bench then announced the verdict in the case and disqualified Rehman after declaring his degree fake.

Rehman had emerged victorious from PK-30, Mansehra-I with 29468 votes in the 2018 general elections against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah.

