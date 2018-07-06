Fake degree case: Court send Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh to seven-year in jail

ISLAMABAD : A district court in Islamabad has on Thursday handed over seven-year imprisonment Axact’s CEO Shoaib Sheikh and 23 other employees in fake degree case.

The verdict was announced by District and Session judge Mumtaz Hussain here in Islamabad today.

The court also directed all accused to pay Rs5 lac fine apiece.

Shaoib Shaikh’s wife Aysha Shoaib among three accused have been acquitted in the case.

The illegal business run by Axact across the globe was unveiled in an article published by American news organisation, The New York Times, on May 18, 2015.

