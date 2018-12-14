Fake clinics sealed

District administration of federal capital in drive against quacks sealed two fake clinics and initiated legal proceedings against them on Thursday.

According to ICT spokesman Assistant Commissioner (AC) Potohar, Mehreen Baloch visited Police Station Noon area and took action against quacks functioning without qualified doctors. He said fake treatment centres including Awan medical centre and Al Fateh Health Care Centre were sealed and the record has been called for further inspection.

The authorities besides sealing clinics imposed fine on a hotel for unhygienic and underpaid workers, poor quality food items and poor adherence to cleanliness and hygiene standards. Similarly, during the inspection another fine was imposed on a person involved in illegal filling of gas cylinders, also issued warnings to the fruit vendors for their failure to display price lists.—APP

