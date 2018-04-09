Fake chronicles and perception manipulation

Raza Muhammad Khan

Contemporary geo- strategists believe that developments in information technology are fundamentally affecting every sphere of progress and competition and that whoever leads in this domain may rule the world. But these days, the connectivity that drives globalization is being exploited for sinister aims by state and non-state entities, through integration of technology, psychology, and propaganda. Thus, Reuters reported in March that the firm Cambridge Analytica garnered private information from more than 50 million Facebook users in the US to support Trump’s election campaign in 2016. The Firm has also been blamed for influencing UK voters to quit the EU. UK media recently reported that the company probably used honey traps, fake news and ex-spies to swing election campaigns around the world, and that entrapping rival candidates in phony bribery stings and other indignities was part of its efforts to manipulate perceptions. Facebook, which has over 2 billion monthly active users and owns WhatsApp, with over 1.5 billion users, has been asked by the US, UK, Singapore and other governments to clarify its stance about the scandal. Facebook has admitted the ‘inappropriate’ sharing of personal data of 87 million users around the world and 2.7 million Europeans, to whom it has also apologized for some data breaches.

Though unrelated to this matter, Angela Merkel lately remarked that fake news had threatened Germany’s elections. Cambridge Analytica, which has offices in London and New York, claims that its political division can transform the behaviour of the electorate and its commercial division can alter consumer conduct. Current events in Pakistan affirm that there may be many such firms functioning here with the goal of lodging false theories in the subconscious of the selected audience, through paid stories and narratives in the social or other media. These sham chronicles usually become pandemic within the most affected subgroups. Common techniques of information dissemination and control include positive and negative reinforcement of public sentiments, exploiting our physical and psychological vulnerabilities and malicious use of hacked data. Assuming everything else being equal, the side that has information dominance is more likely to win future contests and Pakistan is no exception to this rule. Pakistan ranks 27th in the world in internet usage and leads South Asia, in mobile penetration rate. It has over 141 million mobile phone users with access to Facebook or WhatsApp. However, the World Economic Forum ranked Pakistan 111th among 144 countries in the global IT development index, making us highly susceptible to virtual intrusions.

The clearly visible and present spectrum of risks posed by this phenomenon is alarmingly broad and includes: evoking aversions and suspicions about Pakistan among its close allies and neighbours like China, Saudi Arabia Iran and Afghanistan, tarnishing our international image at the FATF to hurt our economy, stoking acute political polarization and instability in the country, encouraging clashes among state institutions , fostering ethnic and sectarian fissures , raising diatribes about the CPEC, supporting foreign allegations about existence of terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan , equating the Kashmiris struggle for self-determination with terrorism , undermining Pakistani efforts against terrorists and violent extremists, doubting the safety of our nuclear assets, labelling Baloch rebels as liberators, discrediting the security apparatus and blaming it for supporting terrorists or religious extremists and spreading rumours to sap the national morale. Some propaganda schemes in Pakistan that receive no publicity are designed to radicalize the youth and to manipulate the decision-making elite. Taking advantage of the media revolution in the country in the last decade, these campaigns are mainly sponsored and used against credulous victims by foreign powers, often through local entities and organizations.

The lack – some say even absence of state control over the internet, private media and mobile phone usage is giving rise to worldwide security concerns. As data and the IT infrastructure acts as the foundation of all ideas and actions, stringent measures are being taken globally for its protection. Regrettably; this does not seem to be case in Pakistan due to the ignorance, inertia or apathy of our leaders. It is the task of the Ministries of Defence, Interior, Science and Technology, Information and Broadcasting, PEMRA, NACTA and PTA to cooperatively and separately respond to these new threats. As a first step, they must spread awareness of the grave perils that we are facing and thereafter, conceive policies to prevent the invasion of the minds of the people and deny information ascendancy to our adversaries. NACTA’s launch of the mobile App ‘Chaukas’ and the Surfsafe Portal for anonymous reporting about terrorists activities and extremist content on the internet is a first step in this direction. However, as all contests are eventually lost or won in the minds, the proportion of budget and other resource allocation for a unified information ascendancy and security set up should be as important as the apportionments to the conventional or nuclear defence of the country.

In the political arena, the ECP is neither capable nor mandated to prevent the manipulation of the voter’s thoughts by external powers, for installing their preferred candidates or pliable regimes. This highlights the pressing need for including reforms and safeguards in our democratic practices and procedures against such attempts, preferably before the forthcoming elections in the country. Unless our policy makers identify and respond in a befitting manner, to such non-traditional security challenges; they would be neglecting their supreme obligation to defend our sovereignty and shelter our ideology, beliefs, perceptions and opinions from dangerous distortions. Exposing and defeating data brokers, mind hijackers and other architects of cyber incursions is also the concern of all educated and ‘connected’ citizens, faculty at teaching institutions, parents and the youth, who must recognize hostile subliminal messages in all information that they access or receive, curb the urge to send messages like ‘ forwarded as received’ and commit to responsible and prudent sharing of information.

— The writer is a retired Lt Gen, and former president of National Defence University, Islamabad.