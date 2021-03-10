Fake accounts case Court summons CM Murad

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Islamabad Accountability Court has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and all co-accused in the fake accounts case on March 31.

The provincial chief minister had been accused of approving illegal contracts for the Nooriabad power project and money laundering in a reference filed by NAB earlier in January.

The reference, filed by NAB Rawalpindi in an accountability court in Islamabad, stated that the funds Shah had issued for power projects in Sindh were in violation of rules and that billions of rupees were embezzled in the Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company projects.

Earlier, NAB had removed the objections of the accountability court on the reference. The anti-graft body filed a 66-volume record against Murad in court.