Faiz’s traces in institution still supporting Imran: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said “traces” of General (retd) Faiz Hamid still exist in the institution, which are supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till date.

In an interview to a news channel, the PML-N leader said: “This is [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif’s homeland and he will return to the country.”

Commenting on Khan’s resistance to face the court for the numerous cases against him and the judiciary constantly requesting him to appear before it, Maryam said this is the first time she has witnessed that a politician was not obliging to the court’s orders despite repetitive reminders.

“He is still being facilitated by the traces of the previous establishment, as their interests are interlinked.”

Maryam added that the judiciary has judges who are honest and full of integrity, but there still exists some traces of General (retd) Faiz through which they operated.

In her informal discussion with media on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz, while launching a tirade against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that the former ruling party devastated the country’s economy and her party is rebuilding.

She said that the PML-N has always been the PML-N and that the party faced difficulties after Nawaz Sharif’s departure.

Maryam stated that the PML-N has determined how important Nawaz Sharif is to the party, adding that the PTI is not coming out of its bunkers and Imran Khan is hiding in a hole like a mouse and not appearing in court.