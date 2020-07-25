Faizan Sheikh to Break into the World of Music with his First Single

Accomplished film and television actor Faizan Sheikh is exploring new territories -ready to add ‘singer’ to his already lengthy resume. The Heer Maan Ja famed star just dropped his his first single, which would also feature Aadi Adeal Amjad, titled Mazedaar.Composed by Wajid Saeed, Faizan Sheikh has written the lyrics for the song and directed the music video himself. Along with a rapidly building acting career, Faizan Sheikh is now making the leap from acting to singing with this new song release.“Every form of art has always been a way of expression for me. Whether it is acting, hosting, or singing – I put my 100% in all that I do,” said the excited actor, talking about his singing debut. “I am thrilled that I finally get to put out something I have worked hard on, and hopefully, this is only the beginning of another great journey!”