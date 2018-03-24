Faizabad sit-In: ATC issues arrest warrants of Rizvi, others

ISLAMABAD : The anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued arrest warrants of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) Leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi in five more cases at Islamabad’s I-9 police station.

According to details, the arrest warrants for Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others absconding suspects were issued in the cases filed during Faizabad sit-in and the police had obtained their arrest warrants from the anti-terrorism court and other courts.

Charges of involvement in terror activities are included in the warrant.

Earlier on March 20, the anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable warrants of the TLYR Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and two others in Faizabad sit-in case.

Orignally published by INP