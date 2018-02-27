Faizabad sit-in affected NAP implementation: PILDAT

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Discussing the implementation of National Action Plan in Punjab during the last quarter of 2017, speakers at the PILDAT Roundtable believed that the Faizabad sit-in has raised big question mark on the effectiveness of implementation of the National Action Plan in nearly 3 years.

While this constituted as a flagrant violation across many NAP points, in particular it violated NAP point 3:Militant outfits and armed gangs will not be allowed to operate in the country as the protesters fought a pitched battle to push the might of State back in the operation.

This was shared by PILDAT on its Sixth Public Forum on National Action Plan, where the Fifth Quarterly Monitor on the Implementation of National Action Plan on Counter Terrorism in Punjab was released. The Public Forum was addressed by Lt-Gen (Retd) Moinuddin Haider, Former Governor Sindh; Ms Marva Khan, Teaching Fellow, Sheikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law, LUMS; Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Intelligence, Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab, Mr Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT and Ms Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director PILDAT. The Roundtable was also joined by a number of opinion leaders and academia.

