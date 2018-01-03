Faizabad protest was an attack on Muslims by Muslims: SC

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court on Wednesday resumed hearing the suo motu case on disturbance to public life due to the Faizabad protests, observing that the sit-in staged by the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) was an “attack on Muslims by Muslims”.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa, sought details from the attorney general on the number of lives lost and the damage caused during the Faizabad protest — which had disrupted life in the twin cities for 20 days.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the defence and interior ministries submitted reports on the protest before the court.

“How much damage was caused by the protest?” Justice Isa asked Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf. The judge was told that an estimated damage of Rs139.5 million was caused.

Advertisement

The attorney general also told the court that nine people in Punjab and three in Sindh lost their lives over the duration of the protests. 194 police officers were injured in Islamabad.

Justice Faiz asked whether all those who were killed were Muslims.

“This was an attack on Muslims by Muslims,” Justice Isa said as Ausuf told him hundreds officers were injured in the protest. “It caused harm to the identity of Islam.”

“This is not the first incident, but we hope it is the last one where an attempt is made to paralyse the state,” Justice Faiz said.

Orignally published by INP