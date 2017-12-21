I want to draw your kind attention on the wear and tear of Faizabad Metro Station during the sit-in of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi for the resignation of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid. The matter was settled on November 27, 2017.

More than three weeks have passed since then, but the maintenance and reconstruction has yet not been started on the affected station that is causing a lot of inconvenience to the travellers. They have to cover a very long walking distance to reach the nearest station. Therefore, it is requested to the relevant authorities to make up wear and tear of Faizabad Metro Station to facilitate the routine travellers.

Abdul Rafay

Rawalpindi

