Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has categorically assured Senators that Pak Army had no role in Faizabad Dharna and even offered to step down if the military involvement is found or established in any manner and this is quite appreciable as well as commendable indeed.

The Army Chief made this offer during an in-camera briefing on Tuesday to the Senators over the security situation of the country and regional issues including Pakistan’s participation in the KSA-led IMA, a rare move which has been duly welcomed by the members from across the aisles of the House.

According to media reports, General Bajwa said that the sit-in reminded him of the Lal Masjid incident and accordingly he had asked the DG, ISPR, to hold dialogue with the protestors, following the talks, it was revealed that the protestors had four demands which came down to just one, the Army had nothing to do with the political turmoil.

The army chief very candidly responded to a question by saying that the Army firmly believes in the 1973 Constitution and as such has nothing to do with the proposal for a presidential form of government adding that the Army will continue to perform its duties as per the Constitution and support democracy in the country. This first ever interaction between the parliamentarians and the military leadership was held in a very, very free, very frank and very objective manner and augurs well for the country.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

