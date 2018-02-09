Faizabad dharna case: IHC warns of contempt proceedings if reports not submitted

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed displeasure Friday at the government’s failure to submit responses on the Faizabad dharna (sit-in) and the Senator Raja Zafarul Haq-led committee report.

Hearing the dharna violence case today, the judge expressed displeasure at the government’s failure to present Haq’s report, as well as the defence secretary’s failure to submit the report regarding the agreement between the protesters and the government and why the army chief’s name was mentioned in it.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kiyani informed the court that the signature of one member of the committee is not on the report hence it has not been submitted today.

Furthermore, the defence secretary was directed to resubmit the report at the next hearing.

The head of the Intelligence Bureau was also present in court today but failed to submit the required audio recording after which he was summoned again on Feb 12.

The judge warned that contempt proceedings will be initiated against officials for not complying with court orders.

“We will not allow the matter to be brushed under the carpet,” the judge remarked.

The capital’s chief commissioner and inspector general of police were also present in court.

