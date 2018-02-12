Faiz Ahmad Faiz Musical Night organized

Islamabad

High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka organized Faiz Ahmad Faiz Musical Night at the premises of High Commission to pay the tribute to the poet of Pakistan. Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on International Affairs, Dr Gowher Rizvi also attended the event along with a large number of Bangladeshi dignitaries, including retired ambassadors, civil servants, journalists, artists and members of civil society, a message received here said.

Members of Pakistani community were also present. Leading Bangladeshi vocalists, Nashid Kamal and Showlopi, enthralled the audience with their scintillating performance. A former officer of 1960 Batch, Inam Chowhhury recited English translation of Faiz’s poetry and thanked the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, for arranging such an excellent event. The high commissioner thanked the guests for their enthusiastic participation in the function to make it a successful event.—APP