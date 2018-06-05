Faithfuls to start aitekaf today

Islamabad

Hundreds of faithful will start observing Aitekaf across the country at mosques from Tuesday (Ramadan-ul- Mubarak 20) afternoon as almost all major mosques have already completed the registration process for Aitekaf. The practice of Aitekaf is optional for Muslims.

Large city mosques became the centre of special prayers where hundreds of worshippers were set to gather for this religious duty; an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramadan, which also involves confinement of women to a small place inside a mosque or in the house.

Scholars termed it a process for self-purification. Mosques in the Federal Capital of Islamabad have already been decorated where places to the worshippers have been allocated on the first come first served basis because of an ever increasing number of those willing to observe Aitekaf.

This year, over 700 faithful from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will observe Aitekaf at Faisal Mosque. A large number of faithful will also observe Aitekaf at other major mosques of Rawalpinmdi. Collective Aitekaf will also be observed in the city, as it has been practiced across the globe, including Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah and al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Madina.

The Minhaj ul Quran movement led by Dr Tahirul Qadri will set up an Aitekaf City at Model Town Secretariat where thousands of people will sit Aitekaf. Sehar and Iftar will be provided to Moatakafeen from Mosque management. Special lectures have also been arranged for the Moatakafeen. Special arrangements have been made for Motakafeen (Aitekaf observers) to impart them education about Fiqhai; problems besides lectures from religious scholars.—APP