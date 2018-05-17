Faithful should spend every moment of Ramazan in obedience of Allah, says Siraj

LAHORE : Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq congratulating the nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan has counseled every faithful to spend every moment of the sacred month in complete obedience to Allah Almighty in the hope of availing maximum divine blessings.

In his message to the nation on Wednesday, Sirajul Haq said that Ramazan was also an occasion to share the pleasures as well as worries with the fellow beings, to promote feelings of love, brotherhood and to end feelings of hatred.

He urged the affluent to offer maximum help to the needy and the deserving including widows, orphans and the destitute.

The JI chief deplored that at a time when the US and Israel were united against the Muslim Ummah and the Muslims blood was being shed all around, the Muslim rulers were making every effort to win US goodwill.

Sirajul Haq urged the faithful to offer special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir, Palestinians.