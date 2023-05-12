Faith, unity and discipline, only way for Pakistan’s development | By Rana Tahir Shahbaz

Faith, unity and discipline, only way for Pakistan’s development

FAITH, unity and discipline are the three essential ingredients that can lead Pakistan to development and prosperity. The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had emphasized the importance of these values and they remain as relevant today as they were at the time of Pakistan’s creation.

Faith, Unity and Discipline are the foundational principles of Pakistan’s ideology and they are interrelated. Faith in Allah and the ideology of Pakistan is the basis of Pakistan’s unity which can only be achieved through discipline. When people are disciplined, they can work together towards a common goal and achieve success.

Faith is a fundamental aspect of Pakistan’s culture and society. Pakistan is a predominantly Muslim country and Islam plays a significant role in shaping the country’s values and beliefs. Faith in the Almighty, the Last Prophet (PBUH) and the Quran is essential for the country’s development. The Islamic principles of justice, equality and compassion form the basis of Pakistan’s Constitution and laws. Therefore, faith in the Almighty is necessary to build a just and equitable society.

Unity is the second principle that is essential for Pakistan’s development. Pakistan is a diverse country, with people from different ethnicities, cultures and languages. Unity is necessary to bring these diverse people together and work towards a common goal. When people are united, they can overcome any challenge and perform great miracles. Therefore, it is essential to promote unity among the people of Pakistan.

Discipline is the third principle that is necessary for Pakistan’s development. Discipline means following a set of rules and regulations, and it is necessary to achieve any goal. Without discipline, people cannot work together effectively and chaos and disorder prevail. Discipline is also essential to build a strong economy which is necessary for Pakistan’s development. Discipline in governance, law enforcement and economic policies are necessary to build a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

To achieve Pakistan’s development goals, it is necessary to promote faith, unity and discipline. The government, political parties, civil society organizations and religious leaders have a critical role to play in promoting these values. The government should provide opportunities for the people of Pakistan to practise their faiths and promote co-existence. Civil society organizations should work towards promoting unity and understanding among the people of Pakistan. Religious leaders should promote the principles of discipline and encourage people to follow the rules and regulations.

In conclusion, faith, unity and discipline are essential for Pakistan’s development. These values are interrelated and must be promoted together to achieve the country’s development goals. Pakistan’s leaders and citizens must work together to promote these values and create a just, equitable and prosperous society. With faith in the Almighty, unity among its people and discipline in its actions, Pakistan can achieve its full potential and become a developed nation.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]