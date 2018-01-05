Faith in finality of Prophethood must to be a Muslim: Yousaf

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf says media can play an important role in highlighting finality of Prophethood belief and promoting Islam’s message of peace.

Speaking at a seminar , ‘Takmeel Nizam-e Wahee’ under series of seminars arranged by Radio Pakistan titled, ‘An-Nabbi Al-Khatam (PBUH)’ here on Thursday, he said no one can be a Muslim without having faith in finality of Prophethood.

He said Ministry of Religious Affairs is observing this year as year of ‘Khatm-e Nubbuwat’ and seminars and conferences are being organized to promote Islamic beliefs and teachings.

Lauding Radio Pakistan for its initiative to hold series of seminars, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said it is our collective responsibility to disseminate message of Islam in letter and spirit.

He hoped that television channels will follow this noble suit and invite religious scholars and experts to promote teachings of Quran and Hadith.— INP

