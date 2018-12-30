Faith bids hope

We know we have challenges in the year ahead. But our faith bids us hope. All our faith, however different they may be on some point, concurs in pointing to the overarching reality of compassion and love as the central principle of our teachings.

And all our faith speaks also of hope for the future that is grounded in thanksgiving for the past. So as we enter the New Year, we sincerely hope and pray for a year that is filled with peace, harmony and good will among all people and for an end to violence and war and to the fear that provokes them. We hope that this coming year will bring success, joy and happiness to every one of us.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Share on: WhatsApp