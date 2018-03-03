Faisalabad role model for business community: WCCI

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Faisalabad city is a role model for the entire business community of Pakistan including female entrepreneurs. This was stated by Fouzia Inayat, president Woman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Peshawar division (WCCI). She said that private sector of other cities should also replicate Faisalabad model in order to enhance economic activities throughout the country.

She was heading a delegation of WCCI Peshawar division, which visited various industrial units of the city besides the Faisalabad Woman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI). Addressing the members of FWCCI, she said that it was very encouraging for every Pakistani that female entrepreneurs of the city were also contributing their role to the overall growth of the city. Earlier, in her address of welcome Madam Robina Amjad, president of FWCCI, briefly introduced Faisalabad and the role of female entrepreneurs in the development of the city.