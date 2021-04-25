Faisalabad records eight more corona deaths

As many as eight more deaths recorded from corona and 159 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Faisalabad district.

So far in the district, the third wave of Corona has infected 7855 people since March 1, out of which 223 have died and 5097 have recovered.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed to the citizens to implement Corona SOPs and said make sure to use a face mask when going out of the house.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner checked the implementation on corona SoPs in public transports at various busiest road.

He went inside the buses and checked wearing face masks and 50 percent cspapcify sitting arrangements and take out the passengers from buses those were without face mask.

Deputy Commissioner also informed that Primary and Secondary Health care department Punjab has extended the lock down till 17th May.

According to the notification markets and bazars would close at 6 Pm and complete lock down on Friday and Saturday.

Schools, Cienmas, Parks would remain close. Medical Stores, Tandoor, fruits and vegetable shops would remain open 24 hours 7 days of week.