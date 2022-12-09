Faisal Vawda reinstated as senator by ECP after SC’s order

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday reinstated Faisal Vawda as a senator after the Supreme Court of Pakistan revoked his lifetime disqualification.

The ECP withdrew its notification in which it had declared the Sindh senate seat vacant following Vawda’s disqualification from the ECP in the dual-nationality case. After the ECP had disqualified Vawda and the seat was declared vacant, PPP’s Nisar Ahmad Khuhro was elected a member of the Senate in March this year. However, the ECP has retracted its March 15, 2022, notification of Nisar Khuhro’s victory.

Faisal Vawda had been disqualified by the ECP in February this year in a dual nationality case.

Following his disqualification, Vawda had moved the apex court on grounds that the ECP did not have the jurisdiction to disqualify him as a member of parliament.

After his unconditional apology, the Supreme Court of Pakistan revoked the lifetime disqualification verdict of the ECP.

In its four-page short judgment authored by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the apex court nullified the verdicts of the ECP and the Islamabad High Court and said: “ECP has no jurisdiction […] to inquire into and decide upon the matter of pre-election disqualification and disqualification of a returned candidate.”