Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister for water calls on CJP

Mr. Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister Water called on the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his chambers today, in pursuance of the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan during the International Symposium “Creating a Water Secure Pakistan” held on 19th – 20th October, 2018 at Islamabad that he may meet him after conference, therefore, he came today.

The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister regarding Water Ministry and steps taken for eradication of corruption from Pakistan and said that his lordship will out rightly be supporting the Federal Minister for his struggle against corruption and water theft.

Further, he also appreciated the efforts of Federal Minister for taking up the issue of Dasu Dam and his prompt action to resolve the issue on priority basis.

The Hon’ble Chief Justice also appreciated actions taken by Federal Ministry against the illegal hydrants in all provinces and directed to provincial governments to support the Federal Minister to achieve the goals. Since, the Federal Minister is facing security threats, therefore, the Hon’ble Chief Justice directed law enforcement agencies to provide adequate security to the Minister.

