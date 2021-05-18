Faisal Sultan shares details of Covid vaccine’s side effects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said Monday Pakistan reported only six severe cases of side effects of coronavirus vaccination.

The PM’s aide taking to Twitter said, “Out of 3.8 million+ doses, 4,329 reports of adverse effects have been reported so far. Nearly all reports were of mild, expected side effects — 90% involved pain at the site of injection or fever”.

“Only 6 serious events reported – each investigated thoroughly and each found to be coincidental and non-atrributable to vaccine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in another tweet said: “If a person wants to report side effects from a vaccine, they can do it by calling 1166 or visiting website nims.nadra.gov.pk”.

Pakistan has started registering people who are 30 years of age and above for the coronavirus vaccination.

