Faisal replaces Rao Sardar as Punjab IGP

The Punjab government has appointed Faisal Shahkar, a BS-22 officer, as Punjab Inspector General Police in place of Rao Sardar Ali Khan who has been appointed as Inspector General Railways.

Faisal Shahkar, who belongs to the 16th Common, had joined Pakistan Police as ASP in 1988. He has served as Additional IG Special Branch for three years.

He also served as RPO in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. Moreover, he also served for UN Mission in Bosnia, Liberia and other countries for three times.

Shahkar has held key posts in Sahiwal, Multan, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Tharparkar, Nankana and Gujranwala. He also served as AIG Operations, Central Police Office. In addition, he served as DIG Political Special Branch, Establishment Division Islamabad and DIG Welfare Punjab. Currently, he was serving as inspector general Railways.