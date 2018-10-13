Faisal Raza Abidi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD : Session court in Islamabad on Saturday sent Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand over his anti-judiciary remarks.

Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi was produced before the court of district and sessions judge Nasir Sohail.

During the hearing, the sessions judge ordered Faisal Raza be sent to prison on 14-day judicial remand.

The former senator was arrested on October 10 after he appeared before the Supreme Court’s two-judge bench over anti-judiciary remarks made by him in an interview.

Three cases were registered against Faisal Raza for allegedly defaming the judiciary and using threatening language.

He was granted bail in the first two cases, after which the third was filed by the police at the Secretariat Police Station.

At the hearing on Saturday, the sessions judge commented on the former senator being charged under Section 7 ATA, saying the terrorism charges were being treated as a joke as they were imposed against every other person.

About the police filing a case against Faisal Raza under previously mentioned charges, the judge said it was unfortunate how everyone only cared about their uniform.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also rejected Faisal Raza Abidi’s plea to dismiss the contempt of court case lodged against him over ridiculing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and anti-judiciary statements on media.

