Faisal Raza Abidi remanded into police custody for two days

ISLAMABAD : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday remanded former senator Faisal Raza Abidi into the police’s custody for two days.

Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi, who was hearing a case filed a day earlier by the secretariat police, granted Abidi’s physical remand in a case that includes terror charges.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court rejected former senator Faisal Raza Abidi’s petition to dismiss terror charges against him.

While hearing the plea, Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the judiciary and chief justice were being openly threatened. “The attitude of threatening the judiciary is wrong,” he observed.

When asked whether his client was guilty of contempt, Abidi’s lawyer denied the charge. “My client only used harsh words, he did not commit contempt of court,” the lawyer said.

Abidi was arrested by the secretariat police on Wednesday after he appeared before the Supreme Court’s two-judge bench for a contempt case against him.

Abidi served as the Karachi division president of the Pakistan Peoples Party but later stepped down from the post.

Faisal Raza Abidi is also booked in a cyber crime case.

