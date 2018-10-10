Faisal Raza Abidi arrested in contempt case

ISLAMABAD : Former Pakistan Peoples Party senator, Faisal Raza Abidi, was arrested from outside the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday in a contempt of court case.

The former parliamentarian has been moved to Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad. He was taken into custody after his appearance in the case hearing at the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the apex court sought a written reply from the ex-senator in the contempt case he is facing. Abidi requested the court to delay the hearing saying his counsel was out of the country to perform Umrah.

On Sep 21, the capital police had registered a case against former senator Faisal Raza Abidi for using derogatory and defamatory remarks against the chief justice.

The case was registered at the Secretariat police station under PPC’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 read with the ATA 1997 on a complaint lodged by Supreme Court Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo.

According to the FIR, in a video, which vent viral on social media, the accused used highly abusive, contemptuous, and threatening language against state institutions.

The former senator has been accused of leveling accusations against individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had directed the police to ensure that former senator Faisal Raza Abidi appears in the court in a contempt of court case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, gave this direction after Abidi’s failure to appear in court despite summons.

Share on: WhatsApp