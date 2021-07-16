Faisal hints at ban on public transport on Eid

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan on Thursday hinted at ban on public transport during Eid-ul-Adha holidays

The SAPM said that vaccinated people will be al-lowed to visit tourist spots; however, warned that coronavirus related SOPs are being violated in Azad Kashmir election rallies.

Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival will be in a “limited, closed” envi-ronment, hinting at more restrictions to curb the virus spread amid fears of fourth wave.

When asked whether Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will be observed in a lockdown-type situation, the minis-ter responded by saying that the festival should be celebrated in a “limited, closed” environment.

He spoke about the new Delta variant of the coro-navirus, saying that the mutations in each new vari-ant of the virus make it very easy to “jump from one person to another”.