‘Fairy Tale’ is a Ramadan hit in Pakistan

Hum TV never fails to entertain the Pakistani audience and following the tradition, it again came up it something lightweight that garnered fame in a short span of time.

TV got a new meaning in South Asian country for content consumers who seem to be enjoying the rom-com which is now less than a fresh breathe of air, in times when Indian-styled dramas took top ratings.

Fans love the soap opera as this kind of fun stuff after iftar dinner is just what the people want to watch. Fairytale will end soon as the Holy Month concludes. In a matter of weeks, the drama managed to woo fans, and win the hearts of Pakistan dramas fans on Twitter It is a satirical play that centers on the idea of a ‘perfect life’.

Twitter has a lot to say about the dramas as it is currently trending on social site. Here’s what people are sharing:

The Fairy Tale’s plot revolves around a young girl Umeed who eyed living a life full of leisure and continued efforts to get rich over night. In her irresistible pursuit, something eccentric falls in her lap when she receives an invitation to a show that promises to make her dreams come true.

The whole matter bite the dust as she soon realizes that there are no fairies or magical spells in real life and people pay price for everything. She however continued efforts to make her dreams a reality, and she met quirky characters and learning valuable lessons about life, and relationships.