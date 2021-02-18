Failure to make progress on jail reforms draws CM’s ire Discusses strategy for Senate polls with PTI chief organizer, other leaders

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday expressed dismay and anger over failure in making solid progress on jail reforms programme and sought action plan within seven days. He also sought separate reports about the provision of fans, coolers and functioning of PCOs in jails.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office to review jail reforms programme. At the outset, the CM made it clear that he wants immediate progress adding that implementation timeline should be provided by devising an action plan within seven days. On the direction of the CM, a committee was constituted under law minister to submit an action plan within seven days. I will transform the rancid system at any cost, he stressed.

The CM directed to identify as well as the accomplishment of targets with their timelines and added that he will go to the last extent to rectify the existing system by revamping the jails.

The sky will not fall due to the provision of facilities to the prisoners as I have personally monitored the jails situation, he added.

The routine all is okay reports after holding meetings will not be tolerated as lip-service will not work any further, the CM indicated and added that prisoners are human beings like all of us having legal rights. The languishing of prisoners and illegal activities will have to be curbed in jails, he said.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Ayesha Nawaz MPA, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan participated through video link.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by PTI chief organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss party matters and strategy of upcoming Senate election. President PTI (Central Punjab) Ijaz Ahmed Ch, Sadaqat Abbasi MNA and others were also present.

The CM expressed good wishes for PTI candidates Saifullah Khan Niazi, Ijaz Ahmed Ch and others, adding that those trying to use big money in the Senate election will face defeat. Those opposing the open balloting are unnerved because of their looming defeat, he added and further said that defeated elements will have to eat a humble pie.

The CM maintained open balloting is essential for ensuring transparency adding that strategy has been devised to succeed PTI candidates in Punjab. We will emerge as a majority party in the Senate election, he stated adding that people have fully recognized the duality of opposition.

Saifullah Niazi expressed the satisfaction that both PM and CM Punjab have set examples of transparency and people have full confidence in the PTI leadership. Meanwhile, the negative narrative of the opposition has failed to attract the people and opposition to open balloting has also exposed the real face of the opposition as it is habitual of using money in politics.