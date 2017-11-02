Failed to establish contact between Zardari, Nawaz: Asif

KARACHI : Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif remarked that he failed to create contact between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif also shared that he had contacted Farooq Naek, who is the lawyer of PPP, to take up Iqama (work permit) case against him. “He is my wife’s elder brother and my maternal cousin,” he shared.

However, Naek refused to help me saying that Zardari has stopped him from taking up the case.

In this regard, I tried to contact Zardari many times, even left messages from him with his ADC, claimed Asif.

“We have to work towards improving the political situation,” he claimed, adding that “politicians shouldn’t make a drama of themselves.”

“But, Zardari didn’t answer any of my calls,” he added.

When asked if there is a chance of PML-N and PPP working together, Asif said that he can’t anything for sure. “Personally speaking I think there is no chance of contact between the two parties.

