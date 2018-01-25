Fai hails UN chief’s call for Pakistan-India Kashmir dialogue

Washington

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum has expressed gratitude to Mr. Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General for encouraging both India and Pakistan to address the issue of Kashmir through dialogue. The spokesperson of the Secretary General said on January 22, 2018, “We’re obviously aware. We’re following this… what’s been going on, really for the last 10 days, and I think our… again, the Secretary-General would encourage both sides (India & Pakistan) to address any outstanding issues through dialogue.” However, it was disappointing when the office of the Secretary General kept repeating the mantra that he will mediate in the dispute only if both India and Pakistan agree. Predictably, the Indian government in so many words has conveyed to the Secretary General, mind his own business and not to intervene in the dispute. We are amazed that the Secretary General took the ‘no’ of India as an answer.

It’s very clear that Kashmir needs a strong and determined will and the genius of an imagination that has the negotiating skills and knows how to bring people together. The people of Kashmir still believe that there cannot be a better agency than the Secretary General of the United Nations himself to mediate or facilitate between the parties concerned. Secretary General has no ambition to assert dominance while as great powers do. Mediation by the Secretary General would be free from the jealousies and the ambitions that characterize individual initiative.

The Secretary General will have to remain under no obligation to please any particular power or particular set of powers or groups. Yes, there will be resistance from India but if India is impressed with what she would gain by a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute, her negativity may not be insurmountable.

We, therefore, urge the Secretary General to maintain, indeed to intensify, its watch over the situation in Kashmir and not to be lulled into the belief that the dialogue between India and Pakistan, in the form and at the level it appears to be contemplated at present.—Email