Fai cautions about subtracting powers from Art. 370

Washington

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum, extended his warm felicitation to the people of India on their Republic Day celebration. He, however, voiced deep regret over betrayal of Indian Government — not the people of India — of her high-minded ideals in Kashmir that marked its entry into the family of nations after long years under the British raj: shocking human rights violations, torture, rape, mutilations, arson, plunder, abductions, arbitrary detentions, and contempt for international law and binding self-determination resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

He cautioned that India might propose in lieu of self-determination a return to the special autonomy formerly enjoyed by Kashmir under section 370 of the Indian Constitution, but with no power in New Delhi to subtract from that autonomy through parliamentary legislation, executive decree, or constitutional amendment.

As we know, India quickly turned section 370 autonomy into a virtual nullity after it was employed as a lure in the 1950s to some Kashmiris, like Sheikh Abdullah to acquiesce in Kashmir’s accession to Indian sovereignty. Kashmiris thus would properly be suspicious of a second version of India’s earlier duplicity. Moreover, Fai said that Kashmir conflict is not about autonomy, nor is it about the transfer of power in Jammu and Kashmir. It is about honoring the political and human rights of the Kashmiri people in accord with international law, justice and morality.

The consistent application of human rights standards would allow a just and peaceful resolution of the seventy year old issue.

It would directly help India to extricate itself from the quagmire of international conflicts and accumulation of weaponry, to realize its economic and technological potential and truly rise to the stature of a great power. It would also release Pakistan from a crippling burden.

It would thus bring the lasting credit of United Nations policy towards the region of South Asia. The refusal of omission to take a well-considered initiative neither responds to a long-term peace strategy nor answers the demand of the human conscience.