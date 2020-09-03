Fahmida Riaz’s daughter turns down award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Famed poet Fahmida Riaz’s daughter has declined the presidential award announced by the government for her late mother, in protest against what she called “the state’s kidnapping and torture of journalists and writers.” Taking to Facebook, Veerta Ali Ujan, posted, “Awards section contacting me about ammi’s award investiture ceremony. . . . how can I accept an award for her work at this time? It would be an insult to her whole life’s struggle for justice and equality.” “Writers and journalists are being kidnapped, tortured, even murdered. Harassers being awarded. Karachi left to rot in sewage.”