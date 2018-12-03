Fahmida for planting maximum trees to tackle warming

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Fahmida Mirza Sunday stressed the need to plant maximum trees to tackle global warming and to boost people’s physical and mental health.

Talking to media persons here at the closing ceremony of three-day Flower Exhibition at Rose and Jasmine Garden, she said planting trees was part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan initiative to make the country clean and green.

She said today’s plantation would be helpful to avoid disastrous future and to minimize threats of climate change.

The minister appreciated the horticulture department’s effort for organizing such a wonderful event, saying, such kind of events should be organized in other parts of the country to create awareness among citizens about plantation of trees and flowers to beautify the environment. She opined that people had not to face present climate situation, if trees were planted in past years.

Fahmida Mirza said Clean and Green Pakistan drive could had more positive effects if masses join hands with the government for this noble cause. The government was also providing seeds to the citizens for planting the flowers in their houses.

