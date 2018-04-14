Faheem likely to make Test debut on Ireland, England tour

Karachi

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is likely to make his test debut on the upcoming Ireland and England test series in May.

The 24-year-old all-rounder has played 8 ODIs and 10 T20Is for Green Shirts in the last 10 months and was able to impress spectators by his tremendous performance while playing for Islamabad United in recently-held Pakistan Super League (PSL) 3rd edition.

Pakistan team coach Micky Arthur believes that Faheem’s selection would fill in the all-rounder slot.

According to a source privy to the matter, the four-member selection committee, including Inzamam-ul-Haq, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Arthur, has agreed on Faheem’s inclusion as the fifth bowler in the team, alongside Mohammad Abbas, Rahat Ali, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir for the test squad. Pakistan and Ireland are scheduled to play a Test match from May 11, while the Green Shirts will play two Test matches against England on May 24 and June 1.—Agencies