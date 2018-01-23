Fahad Malik murder case adjourned

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing of the case till January 31 seeking removal of Anti-Terrorism Act sections in Barrister Fahad Malik’s murder FIR.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case against removal of ATA sections in murder case.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for the petitioner Asma Jahangir contended that the murder of Fahad Malik was a message for all legal fraternity and it has created fear among all lawyers. No one was ready to become witness due to fear of gang mafia, she said.—APP

Related