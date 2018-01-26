Fahad Ali Abdullah visits field commands of Pakistan Navy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily, who is on an official visit to Pakistan called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. In the second leg of the visit, the visiting dignitary met with Naval field commands at Lahore and Karachi, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relation of Pakistan Navy said.

During the Karachi visit, Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily separately called on Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coastal Area Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. During these meetings, professional matters and various avenues of bilateral collaboration came under the discussion.

The Saudi admiral lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment in support of maritime security for peace and stability in the region. He also visited Pakistan Navy establishments PNS Bahadur and PNS Rahbar and interacted with officers of Royal Saudi Naval Forces and cadets, presently undergoing training.

During the interaction, he advised them to hold fast to the qualities of honour, integrity and selfless devotion. He also encouraged them to develop their knowledge, skills and efficiency to defend their country in a befitting manner. Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily is also an alumnus of Pakistan Naval Academy. Later, he visited Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat.

Upon arrival, commander RSNF was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy. The dignitary also interacted with the crew of the ship. During the interaction, Saudi commander appreciated the professionalism of officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily also visited Karachi Shipyard.